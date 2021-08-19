Guardian Pharmacy of Minnesota, a locally owned member of Guardian Pharmacy Services, a national long-term care pharmacy company, has announced the opening of a new location in Eden Prairie.
The new pharmacy will operate as Guardian Pharmacy of Minneapolis and, together with the St. Cloud location, will expand the footprint to better serve residents in assisted living and skilled nursing and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area, southern Minnesota and parts of Iowa and Wisconsin.
Fifteen new employees will join Guardian at Minnesota’s Eden Prairie location, which has plans to hire additional staff through 2021.
The 12,000-square-foot Eden Prairie facility will house new technology and automation and a training center to provide in-service and nursing instruction courses for pharmacy employees, as well as community staff members.
Casey Halcrow, president of Guardian Pharmacy of Minneapolis, will lead the new pharmacy.
Founded in 2004, Guardian Pharmacy Services has 39 locations serving 26 states.
For more information, visit guardianpharmacy.com.
