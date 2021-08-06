Grow To Life will mark one year at an anniversary event 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, at its location, 4815 Excelsior Blvd. in St. Louis Park. In addition to providing CBD products, the store features a locally brewed, European-style kombucha and nitro coffee bar along with a space for the community to practice music, art, yoga and meditation. Community members may sample products, eat plant-based food, have an infused mocktail and listen to live outdoor music during this grand opening/one-year celebration event. The first 88 guest will also receive a complimentary giftbag.
Jai Bowie, founder and visionary, and partner Jamie McKee will be available to talk to community members about the goods the store offers as well as Grow To Life’s community-building efforts. Plant-based food vendor Healing Foods MPLS and cold-pressed juice vendor Life Juices are making appearances. Local musician Jonny Puder will finish off the event with an acoustic set.
The schedule is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Life Juices, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Healing Foods MPLS, and 4-6 p.m. for Pruder's set.
For more information, contact McKee at 507-273-2304 or jamie@growtolife.com.
