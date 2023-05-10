Groves Gala

Groves Learning Organization celebrated 50 years April 22 with Grove Gala at Quincy Hall in Minneapolis, which raised $612,000, according to a press release from the organization.

 Submitted

Groves Learning Organization celebrated 50 years April 22 with Grove Gala at Quincy Hall in Minneapolis, which raised $612,000, according to a press release from the organization.

GLO, a nonprofit educational organization located at 3200 Highway 100 South in St. Louis Park, supports students in grades 1 through 12 who are struggling with learning disabilities and attention disorders. 

Tags

Load comments