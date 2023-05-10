Groves Learning Organization celebrated 50 years April 22 with Grove Gala at Quincy Hall in Minneapolis, which raised $612,000, according to a press release from the organization.
GLO, a nonprofit educational organization located at 3200 Highway 100 South in St. Louis Park, supports students in grades 1 through 12 who are struggling with learning disabilities and attention disorders.
The money raised will provide tuition assistance to students at Groves Academy and support the organization’s work in the community to help close the literacy achievement gap for 10,000 students in partner schools.
“Our success comes from an ever-evolving curriculum that is derived from inclusivity,” Bryan Fleming, president of GLO, said. “We build connections with students and look for the key we need to unlock their brilliance.”
In 1972, Groves Academy’s enrollment started with 21 students and now serves 272 students. As a whole, the academy helps more than 10,000 students through different school partnerships and programs.
“It takes time to develop that relationship with a student,” Kimberly Peeples, the head of Groves Academy, said. “You have to earn their respect and trust. Books can’t help you do that; it’s something you have to invest in when you’re getting to know your students. It’s the secret sauce to what makes GLO special.”
Fleming said the next 50 years for GLO look bright.
“GLO is leading the way and positively impacting the lives of students and their families, not only in the Twin Cities but also across greater Minnesota and, eventually, nationwide,” Fleming said. “Our goal is that every child, no matter their learning difference or any other difference, can imagine and live their self-fulfilled life.
