Groves Academy, a private school in St. Louis Park, has announced that Dan Morgan will lead the organization as the new president.
“Groves Academy provides a complete model I haven’t seen anywhere else: an incredible education, the right remediation and assessment, expert teachers and trainers, and a commitment to democratizing literacy instruction” Morgan said. “Groves truly has the potential to become an international leader and revolutionize the way children are taught around the world.”
Morgan began his career at Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes in San Diego, California, working with students across the spectrum of learning disabilities for 14 years. He later moved to London to launch Lindamood-Bell’s global presence. Morgan spent eight years at Fusion Education Group, which owns and operates private schools.
“This is an exciting time of growth for our organization – Groves Academy, Groves Literacy Partnerships and the Learning Center,” said Megan Prindiville, board chair for the academy. “Dan shares our vision to redefine the way our nation is taught, one student, one teacher, and one school at a time, and his leadership will help make that vision a reality.”
To learn more about the school, visit grovesacademy.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.