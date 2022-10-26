Twin Cities youth recently participated in a St. Louis Park “Paint the Drain” initiative, bringing awareness of the issues pertaining to storm water pollution. The effort is a collaboration between the studio Inside Out, St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts, the city of St. Louis Park and Seeds Feeds. This painting, created Sept. 25 on the corner of Cedarwood Road and France Avenue, is one of three drains to be spruced up this year in St. Louis Park. It encourages residents to keep hazardous waste out of storm drains, which flow into area waterways. (Submitted photo)
Groups collaborate to paint drains in St. Louis Park
Twin Cities youth recently participated in a St. Louis Park “Paint the Drain” initiative, bringing awareness of the issues pertaining to storm water pollution. The effort is a collaboration between the studio Inside Out, St. Louis Park Friends of the Arts, the city of St. Louis Park and Seeds Feeds. This painting, created Sept. 25 on the corner of Cedarwood Road and France Avenue, is one of three drains to be spruced up this year in St. Louis Park. It encourages residents to keep hazardous waste out of storm drains, which flow into area waterways. Participants included Minnesota Water Steward Lisa Genis; Amy Stoner, 16; Studio Inside Out facilitator Liba Zweigbaum Herman; Avi Herman, 12; Oliver Frank, 7; Akiva Okitzy, 13; and Aliza Olitzky, 13. (Submitted photo)
