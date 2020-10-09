A groundbreaking for the Dakota-Edgewood trail bridge in St. Louis Park is set 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

The groundbreaking will take place at the northwest corner of Dakota Park, 2643 Dakota Ave. S., near the North Cedar Lake Regional Trail. Organizers are encouraging attendees to walk or bike to the groundbreaking. Drivers may park in the Peter Hobart Elementary School parking lot, 6500 W. 26th St., and follow the path on the west side of the ballfield to reach the groundbreaking.

Individuals who need special accommodations to reach the groundbreaking site may call the city engineering department at 952-924-2656. In conjunction with the Dakota-Edgewood bikeway, this project is designed to bring a north-south pedestrian and bike connections to the center of the city.

Info: bit.ly/341jmvK

