Plymouth Housing and Redevelopment Authority officials broke ground April 27 on Valor Place, a twin home for veterans at the northeast corner of Rockford Road and Fernbrook Lane. The two rental units will be available to veterans and their families who meet income limits and other eligibility requirements. Each unit will be about 1,800 square feet and feature three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage. The development is expected to be finished in late fall. The HRA is seeking financial support to construct Valor Place. To make a tax-deductible donation online or by mail, visit plymouthmn.gov/valorplace. (Photos courtesy of city of Plymouth)
