Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle, right, talks with St. Louis Park City Manager Tom Harmening, center, and former Councilmember Sue Sanger, left, during a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 19 for the Dakota-Edgewood trail bridge planned at Dakota Park in St. Louis Park. The project is designed to help bring a north-south pedestrian and bike connection to the center of the city, with the bridge providing access across the BNSF Railway tracks. Watermain and sewer work on the south end of Edgewood Avenue is scheduled to begin in late October with tree removal anticipated the week of Nov. 2. Construction of the bridge foundations will begin in late November and continue into early 2021. Visit bit.ly/341jmvK to learn more about the project. (Submitted photo)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.