(SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

For several years, members of the Hamel VFW have been attended and presented the flags at the Wayzata Greenwood Veteran’s Day ceremony at the school. Members of the Wayzata Greenwood PTA wanted to do something special for the VFW and heard of its need for an automated external defibrillator. Recently, Greenwood Elementary School students presented a check to cover the cost.

