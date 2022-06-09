Hennepin County Board of Commissioners Chair Marion Greene will face competition from Ashley Bolden in the general election Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Because only one other candidate filed to oppose Greene in the nonpartisan Hennepin County Board of Commissioners race in District 3, a primary will not be necessary.

The district includes St. Louis Park and a section of Minneapolis.

