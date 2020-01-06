Greenbrier Animal Hospital will host an open house and grand re-opening event 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the new location, 19016 Greenbrier Rd., Minnetonka.
Greenbrier opened in its new location Dec. 2 and the event will give the public a chance to see the new facility and meet the doctors and staff. There will be a pet-friendly photo booth, a chance to make a free pet ID tag, a raffle and other giveaways. Treats from Sweet Jules Bakery will be available and other light refreshments will be served.
“We are very excited to be able to offer our patients an all new state-of-the-art clinic with more space and upgraded equipment. It allows us to offer a better experience for clients and pets,” said Dr. Leslie Goldblatt, practice owner and veterinarian.
The animal hospital opened in its former location in 1980. Goldblatt and Dr. Kristin Reimann continue the mission to provide the highest quality health care for cherished companions, from dogs and cats to birds and reptiles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.