The Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce has announced details for its new 2023 Leadership Luncheon Series.
The weekly series kicks off Thursday, Jan. 26, and will feature influential leaders from throughout the region and state. The series is designed to take up timely topics and impart insights into what makes Minnesota tick, along with discovering something new that impacts businesses and the community.
All luncheons will take place 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wayzata Country Club, 200 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata.
• Thursday, Jan. 26 - MSP International Airport Keynote - Brian Ryks, executive director and CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission. Come learn about recent changes at MSP and why the airport system is a key driver in the economy.
• Thursday, Feb. 16 - Managing Your Business Brand Panel - CEL Strategist and CEO Cindy Leines and Goff Public Director of Public Relations Ashley Aram.
• Thursday, March 23 - State of the Cities Panel with the mayors of local communities.
• Thursday, April 27 - World’s Expo 2027 Bid Keynote - John Stanoch, CEO of Minnesota’s Bid for Expo 2027 - Healthy People, Healthy Planet - Come learn what’s in store for the region and state if Minnesota wins the bid for the 2027 World’s Expo.
• Thursday, May 25 - What’s New in News Media Panel - Star Tribune Editor and Senior Vice President Suki Dardarian and KARE 11 Host and Reporter Jana Shortal.
The events are open to the public at a nonmember rate of $45.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.