Eden Prairie High boys hockey coach Lee Smith laid it all on the line with just under five minutes remaining in the state Class AA final against Hill-Murray March 7 at Xcel Energy Center.
With his club trailing 4-1, Smith called his senior goaltender, senior Axel Rosenlund, to the bench in favor of another attacker. The Eagles had chances after that, but couldn’t bring the score any closer, as they placed second in state for the second year in a row.
Early in the game, Eden Prairie had two grade-A chances - a puck that slid all the way across the crease, inches from the goal line, and a rebound in front that Pioneer goalie Remington Keopple stopped.
Matt Fleischhacker of Hill-Murray scored the first goal of the game at 7:22 of the first period, and then Owen Quast made the Pioneers’ lead 2-0 at 3:46 of the second.
It was still anybody’s game going into the third period, but at 15:06 Charlie Strobel’s 27th goal of the season put the Eagles in a deep hole.
Eden Prairie rallied with a goal from Ben Steeves at 5:49, with defensemen Luke Mittelstadt and Kam Langefels assisting, but then another goal by Strobel at 10:59 was too much to overcome.
Keopple made 21 saves for the Pioneers, while EP’s Rosenlund made 25 saves.
The 2019 State Class AA Tournament concluded with Edina’s overtime win over Eden Prairie.
“We lost 13 seniors from last year’s team,” coach Smith said. “We retooled and came back strong this season and had another good team. I am proud of our boys, and it was a pleasure to coach them. In the end, we came up 51 minutes short of the state championship.”
Eden Prairie finished 24-6-1 overall. The champs from Hill-Murray ended the season 22-6-3.
To reach the 2020 state finals, the Eagles had to get past two tough opponents - Lakeville South 4-0 in the first game March 5 and The Blake School 4-1 in the semifinals March 6.
Eden Prairie 4
Lakeville South 0
The Eagles were charged up for the state opener against Lakeville South March 5.
Defense was the difference as Eden Prairie was a step quicker at every turn.
Kai Stansberry’s goal in the first period staked the Eagles to a 1-0 lead, and with just under three minutes left in the period, defenseman Luke Mittelstadt skated all the way to the goal mouth and stuffed it home for a 2-0 lead. Steeves and Jackson Blake assisted. Shots were 13-4 in Eden Prairie’s favor during the first period.
Steeves’ 34th goal of the season padded Eden Prairie’s lead in the second period with assists going to Mason Langenbrunner and Blake.
In the third period, Steeves scored again, this time unassisted. It was a goal similar to the legendary Bobby Orr goal that once gave the Boston Bruins the Stanley Cup title.
“From the drop of the puck all the way through, I felt we were in control,” Smith said. “Going into the State Tournament, you always think any of the eight teams could win this thing, so you have to be ready.”
Steeves, a New Hampshire native, was playing in his first Minnesota state tourney.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “The first thing is your eyes have to adjust because it’s so bright here. And the boards are really bouncy.”
Playing at Xcel Energy Center, on NHL ice, put a bounce in Steeves’ step.
“It’s fun when you have a chance to play in front of the whole state,” he said, referring to state-wide television coverage on Channel 45. “There is no exaggerating how big this is.”
Eden Prairie 4
The Blake School 1
In a fast-paced state Class AA semifinal boys hockey game Friday night at Xcel Energy Center, Eden Prairie scored two goals late in the third period on the way to a 4-1 win over The Blake School.
Beating a team like Blake is never easy, and the Bears played Eden Prairie evenly, with the Eagles firing 34 shots on net and Blake countering with 33.
Although Joe Miller, Blake’s leading scorer had eight shots on goal, Eagle senior goalie Axel Rosenlund stopped all of them in one of his best games of the season.
The Eagles grabbed a 1-0 lead in the second period when Mr. Hockey finalist Steeves converted assists from Drew Holt and Carter Batchelder.
It stayed that way until 10:33 of the third period when Jackson Blake scored on a power play for the Eagles with Luke Mittelstadt assisting. After Blake’s Thomas Nelson scored from Will Svenddal and Miller to make it 2-1, John Mittelstadt’s slap shot on Steeves’ assist restored EP’s two-goal lead.
Finally, with only seconds remaining, Holt fired the puck into an empty net with Riku Brown and Batchelder assisting.
“Blake had beaten us late in the season,” Steeves said after the game. “We knew we’d have to play a complete game to win tonight.”
“The difference-maker was that we didn’t have to match up with Miller’s line,” EP head coach Lee Smith said. The Eagles could use any of their top three lines to neutralize Miller’s speed.
Smith added that Batchelder did the best job individually when it came to containing Miller..
“I thought we had the game under control, but when we were ahead 1-0 in the second period, Blake had us on our heels with their power play,” Smith said.
During a flurry of six power-play shots, Rosenlund came up big. Even after the power play expired, Blake had two more shots on net that the Eagle goalie rejected.
“Alex is nice and calm back there,” Smith assured. “He has the experience of playing in a state championship game [against Edina] last year. He’s the senior who has been there before.”
Season Summary
This will be remembered as a season of success for the Eagles. Smith earned his 500th victory as their head coach. Furthermore, Eden Prairie won the Lake Conference title outright in addition to winning the Section 2AA championship.
Smith made his 10th state appearance in 27 seasons as Eden Prairie’s coach. He was looking for his third state championship Saturday night. In 2009 and again in 2011, his teams won the gold medals.
The bottom line is, anytime you play for the state championship the last night of the season, you have done a great job.
“We have a lot of things to feel good about,” Smith said in summary. “It was a great pleasure to coach these boys.”
