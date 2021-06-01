St. Louis Park Public Schools officials have announced that María Graver will become the next Aquila Elementary School Principal.
“I am excited for the students, families and staff at Aquila. Maria is a leader who cares deeply about the success of each student and throughout the interview process she demonstrated evidence of her ability to engage and positively influence the adults she works with,” said Superintendent Astein Osei. “During the interview process Maria demonstrated that her beliefs are in alignment with the strategic direction of our organization and that she is committed to fostering the growth and brilliance of the students at Aquila.”
Graver has more than 13 years experience as an elementary teacher and instructional coach. She is currently the assistant principal at Richfield High School. Graver also works as an educational equity coordinator for Minneapolis Public Schools and is a consultant for the Hackman Consulting Group where she develops and delivers curriculum promoting racial equity and social justice for educational and corporate entities.
Graver holds an educational specialist degree from Concordia University – St. Paul; a Certificate of Critical Literacy from the University of Minnesota; a master’s degree in instruction from Roosevelt University and a bachelor’s degree in American Studies from Carleton College.
Shelley Nielsen currently serves as Aquila Elementary School Principal and is retiring at the end of this school year.
