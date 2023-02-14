Plymouth City Manager Dave Callister has announced the appointment of Grant Fernelius to the role of community and economic development director for the city of Plymouth.

Fernelius began work in Plymouth Feb. 6. He oversees the city’s Community and Economic Development Department, which serves as a one-stop shop for residents, developers and businesses in Plymouth. The department offers services, programs and guidance for residential and commercial customers in the areas of planning, housing, permits, inspections and business support.

