Plymouth City Manager Dave Callister has announced the appointment of Grant Fernelius to the role of community and economic development director for the city of Plymouth.
Fernelius began work in Plymouth Feb. 6. He oversees the city’s Community and Economic Development Department, which serves as a one-stop shop for residents, developers and businesses in Plymouth. The department offers services, programs and guidance for residential and commercial customers in the areas of planning, housing, permits, inspections and business support.
“As Plymouth reaches full build-out, it will be imperative for the city to continue working closely with developers and businesses to promote growth and redevelopment,” Callister said. “Grant will play a key role in helping shape Plymouth’s future development and guiding the revitalization of aging commercial areas. We are thrilled to welcome him to Plymouth and see the community benefit from his leadership.”
Fernelius has more than three decades of community development experience. He comes to Plymouth from the city of Coon Rapids, where he served as community development director since 2015. He previously worked for the city of New Brighton for 10 years as community development director. Fernelius also has robust experience overseeing a variety of housing programs and has previously served in various Housing and Redevelopment Authority roles at the cities of Fridley and Columbia Heights.
Fernelius has a bachelor’s degree in housing/community development from the University of Minnesota, as well as a master’s degree in public administration from Hamline University.
