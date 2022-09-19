Mississippi-born, Memphis-raised, Grammy Award-winning music legend Charlie Musselwhite will celebrate the release of his new Alligator Records album, “Mississippi Son,” with a live performance at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 22. Musselwhite is renowned worldwide as a master harmonica player; a seasoned, truth-telling vocalist; and an original songwriter rooted deep within the blues tradition.
“Mississippi Son’s” features 14 songs, including eight originals. The first single, the autobiographical original “Blues Gave Me A Ride” was released on Friday, May 6.
Having recently moved back to Mississippi from northern California, Musselwhite recorded “Mississippi Son” in Clarksdale, Mississippi, right in the heart of the Delta.
Musselwhite calls his blues, “secular spiritual music,” a sound he’s been perfecting since he, as a young teenager, played his first E7 chord on his Supertone acoustic guitar. Upon hearing and feeling the chord’s blue note, the future blues master thought, “I have to have more of that.”
Growing up, he said not only did he learn the music first-hand from many of the genre’s most influential artists, he also absorbed the lifestyle.
“It’s an attitude,” Musselwhite says of playing the blues. “A way of living life.”
Musselwhite’s life story reads like a classic blues song: born in Mississippi, raised in Memphis and schooled on the south side of Chicago.
Over the years, Musselwhite has released nearly 40 albums on a variety of labels, his exploratory recordings including straight blues but often mixing in elements of jazz, gospel, Tex-Mex, Cuban and other world musics. Four of those albums — 1990’s “Ace Of Harps,” 1991’s “Signature,” 1994’s “In My Time,” and 2010’s “The Well” — were released on Alligator Records and remain among his best-selling titles.
Now, with Mississippi Son, Musselwhite has come full circle, returning home to Mississippi after decades in Memphis, Chicago, San Francisco and points in between.
“Blues tells the truth in a world that’s full of lies,” he intones in Blues Gave Me A Ride, at once telling his own story and plainly summing up the genre’s timelessness.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.