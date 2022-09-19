Mississippi-born, Memphis-raised, Grammy Award-winning music legend Charlie Musselwhite will celebrate the release of his new Alligator Records album, “Mississippi Son,” with a live performance at the Hopkins Center for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 22. Musselwhite is renowned worldwide as a master harmonica player; a seasoned, truth-telling vocalist; and an original songwriter rooted deep within the blues tradition.

“Mississippi Son’s” features 14 songs, including eight originals. The first single, the autobiographical original “Blues Gave Me A Ride” was released on Friday, May 6.

Tags

Load comments