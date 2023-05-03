ras_logo.JPG
submitted photo

According to a Robbinsdale Area Schools press release, high school students in the district are graduating in four years at a rate of 84.6 percent, which is the highest rate in 10 years and higher than the Minnesota average of 83.6 percent. The district includes Robbinsdale Cooper, Robbinsdale Armstrong and Robbinsdale Academy-Highview high schools.

The Minnesota Department of Education’s April 25 offers a detailed breakdown by demographic:

