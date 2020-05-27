As a graduating senior at Wayzata High School, my peers and I are going through an unprecedented time. There is no playbook for this scenario or an easy solution to everything going on. That being said, the Class of 2020 has proven to be incredibly strong in dealing with this adversity. We have all been dealing with many struggles. These will help mold us into stronger people who are resilient, brave and appreciative of all we have. Now more than ever, the challenges we have persevered through are what define us.
This has proven to be perhaps the toughest test of high school. It is not the ACT or a math test where we enter prepared and knowing what to expect. We have had to learn to be flexible and deal with enormous change. Each day, we are bombarded with different questions about college, graduation and recreation, most of which have no clear solution. However, by seeking optimistic viewpoints and adding value to someone else’s life, we have passed this test with flying colors.
Throughout our lives, we will always face challenges and uncertainty. We have demonstrated can meet those challenges. We have completely adapted our lifestyles by doing our classwork from home, playing sports with no team or coach and maintaining strong relationships with friends and family despite the distance between us. We have been challenged to see new perspectives, pushed to be independent and encouraged to be our best selves.
While there may be tremendous disappointment over missed opportunities such as prom or athletic seasons, the Class of 2020 has accomplished great things in our time away from the high school. Beyond continuing to excel in classes, students have volunteered within our community, developed creative new hobbies and continued to remain positive. We should feel proud of these accomplishments. We may not be getting a conventional grad party, but we should feel no less proud of ourselves. If anything, we should feel even prouder.
We have risen to challenges. Each day we have found ways to be motivated to wake up, do our work and complete the final push toward getting a diploma. It has not always been easy or pretty. Fellow athletes have trained every day in anticipation of the possibility of the opportunity to compete, performers have rehearsed despite no guarantee of a show and students have continued to prepare for their futures despite feeling unsettled. As we move into the next chapter of our lives, these skills will serve us well. Whether it be adversity at work, at home or with a loved one, we have proven to ourselves that we can make it through anything.
Personally, this time has allowed me to appreciate all that we have. It is easy not to fully appreciate something until it is gone. More than ever, I have learned to appreciate going to classes with peers, spending time in the evening with friends and sitting down for a nice meal at a restaurant with family. As I move on to post-secondary life, these are things I will no longer take for granted.
If I can leave with any final advice for graduates, it would be to make sure we take full advantage of new opportunities thrown at us. Life will throw a lot of curveballs, but if we continue to be resilient, brave and appreciative, we will make the most of things as we create new memories in the next chapter of our lives.
Ian Zukor is a graduating senior in Wayzata High School’s Class of 2020.
