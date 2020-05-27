Graduating in the middle of a world pandemic – that’s one thing I never thought about and surely didn’t think would ever happen to me.
My name is Coco Crandall and I’m a graduating senior at Wayzata High School. I had been counting down the days until senior spring break, spring sports games, senior nights, prom, and of course, graduation. Having event after event get canceled never got easier. Honestly, it’s hard to be graduating in the Class of 2020.
Growing up and having a sister two years older than me, I was constantly waiting for my senior year. Given the fact that I absolutely love and adore everything about school, I always thought about being on the first floor for passing time, getting the front row at pep fest and so many more exciting events. Unfortunately, our senior year got cut short in the blink of an eye. We were faced with an immense amount of uncertainty and unpredictability The school doors locked right before third term ended, the dress I bought for prom collected dust in my closet, the walk across the commencement stage was delayed two months and to this moment is still up in the air. My whole world turned upside down.
With all of that said, I was ceaselessly living in the future. So, while my classmates and I didn’t get the end of our senior year we had hoped and dreamed of, I think it was a great reminder for all of us in the future to live in the moment and appreciate the small things like shaking hands, giving hugs, eating out with friends, seeing grandparents, etc. Moving forward, I know our class will be extraordinary because we will have faced adversity that no class has, and we will know not to take anything for granted.
Having all this time away from school has given me, and hopefully others, time to reflect on the good things too. I, personally, was very fortunate to be a winter athlete and have my senior season. I am lucky I had a house to quarantine in. I’m grateful for all the time I got to spend outside that I typically wouldn’t have. And I learned so much about myself and the direction I want to go moving forward. While there was so much that was stripped away from me and my fellow classmates, the biggest lesson I learned is to not take anything in life for granted. I remembered the importance of just simply being – being there for my friends and family, being there for myself, and most importantly, just being present. And that’s what I urge not just the Class of 2020 to do, but everyone. Even though this is not what any of us expected, it reminded many of us just how precious life really is.
Looking to the future, I want to inspire everyone around me to live in the moment and take advantage of every opportunity, big or small, because you never know when it’ll go away. I know I’m not the only one though. I believe many students in the Class of 2020 will have these circumstances resonate in them as all faced and fought this challenge together.
Coco Crandall is a graduating senior in Wayzata High School’s Class of 2020.
