Dan Goodrich said Feb. 23 that he will continue with his DFL campaign for Minnesota State Senate following the recently announced redistricting changes. Goodrich announced this past fall that he was campaigning as a DFL candidate for Senate District 33, much of which will become District 45 under the redistricting.
Cities in the new district include Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Long Lake, Minnetonka Beach, part of Minnetonka, Minnetrista, Mound, Orono, St. Bonifacius, Shorewood, Spring Park, Tonka Bay, Wayzata and Woodland.
Goodrich had been planning to take on current District 33 Senator David Osmek, who announced Feb. 23 that he will be retiring from the Senate at the end of the year.
Due to redistricting, joining Goodrich on the DFL side are Sen. Ann Johnson Stewart (currently of Senate District 44) and Rep. Kelly Morrison (currently of House District 33B). Johnson Stewart was redistricted into the new District 45, while Morrison recently announced her run for the Senate seat. Each of the candidates is competing to earn the DFL endorsement at the Senate District 45 convention in April.
Goodrich lives in Deephaven and is a social studies teacher at Wayzata High School. He has lived and worked in the community for 20 years.
Goodrich said he is continuing his campaign in order to bring attention to issues that are impacting families and schools.
“With my background in public education and my stance on issues including fully funding the police, addressing climate change, and helping families with the high costs of living, I have an important voice to add to the discussion about our district’s future,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.