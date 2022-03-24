Dan Goodrich announced March 12 that he is entering the race to represent the new Minnesota House District 45B. He is working to earn the DFL endorsement at the convention on April 10.
Goodrich had previously announced he was running as a state Senate candidate for District 45.
“Redistricting brought changes and new opportunities,” Goodrich said. “As I’ve had a chance to reflect on the new district and talk with members of the community, many people encouraged me to run for the House seat.”
Cities in the House District 45B include Wayzata, Woodland, Deephaven, parts of eastern Shorewood and Minnetonka north of Highway 7.
Goodrich lives with his family in Deephaven and has been a social studies teacher at Wayzata High School since 2002. He said his priorities include expanding funding for education, working with police departments to promote community safety, addressing cost-of-living concerns and protecting the environment.
“We need to promote civil discourse and find pragmatic, practical solutions that can achieve bipartisan support,” Goodrich said. “That is the only way to bring about lasting change in our democracy and rebuild trust in our institutions.”
The DFL convention for the new Senate District 45 will take place at Minnetonka High School. At the convention, delegates will vote on resolutions and endorse a Senate candidate, a House candidate for 45A and a House candidate for 45B.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.