(SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
Rotary Club of Plymouth and the City of Plymouth recognized retired Plymouth Police Chief and Public Service Director Mike Goldstein for his 37 years of service as part of an Arbor Day event. The tree planting and commemorative plaque was unveiled in his honor on the grounds of the Public Safety Building during the City Council meeting May 25. City Forester Paul Buck selected a heritage oak tree as a fitting memorial to Goldstein, explaining that such a tree was reflective of the leadership traits displayed by him: “enduring, strong and noble.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.