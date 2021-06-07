(SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

Rotary Club of Plymouth and the City of Plymouth recognized retired Plymouth Police Chief and Public Service Director Mike Goldstein for his 37 years of service as part of an Arbor Day event. The tree planting and commemorative plaque was unveiled in his honor on the grounds of the Public Safety Building during the City Council meeting May 25. City Forester Paul Buck selected a heritage oak tree as a fitting memorial to Goldstein, explaining that such a tree was reflective of the leadership traits displayed by him: “enduring, strong and noble.”

