The Goddard School has opened its first location in Minnetonka. As childcare and early childhood education continues to play a pivotal role in the lives of parents and their young children, The Goddard School of Minnetonka is currently enrolling children ages six weeks to six years old.

Located at 14900 Highway 7, this new 10,000-square-foot early childhood education center is equipped with an indoor gym and two outdoor playgrounds with state-of-the-art equipment.

Tags

Load comments