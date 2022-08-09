The Goddard School has opened its first location in Minnetonka. As childcare and early childhood education continues to play a pivotal role in the lives of parents and their young children, The Goddard School of Minnetonka is currently enrolling children ages six weeks to six years old.
Located at 14900 Highway 7, this new 10,000-square-foot early childhood education center is equipped with an indoor gym and two outdoor playgrounds with state-of-the-art equipment.
The play-based learning experience offered at The Goddard School uses the most current, academically endorsed methods in early childhood education so children can explore, learn and discover through many different subjects and enrichment classes. From learning how to communicate using sign language to practicing yoga and mindfulness, Goddard helps children develop interests and use their imagination.
The Goddard School’s curriculum on social-emotional development also educates children on how to be kind to themselves and others, further helping students become school ready, career ready and life ready.
The Goddard School of Minnetonka remains committed to ensuring a safe, high quality learning
experience and have implemented health and safety protocols such as health checks before entry, virtual tours, professional cleanings each night and the latest sanitization technologies.
