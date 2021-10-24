Goblins on Ice will return to St. Louis Park Friday, Oct. 29.

Free ice skating to a Halloween theme is planned noon to 1:30 p.m. inside the St. Louis Park Recreation Center, 3700 Monterey Drive, and 5:45-7:15 p.m. at the outdoor rink at the adjacent Recreation Outdoor Center.

Free rental skates will be available. Organizers encourage but do not require costumes. No registration is required.

Info: 952-924-2500 or info@stlouispark.org

Load comments