Plymouth Parks and Recreation will offer a Glow in the Dark Swim Night 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Wayzata East Middle School.

Staffed with certified lifeguards, this family-friendly event includes socially distanced activities both underwater and on the surface.

The event will include underwater glowing games, glow balls, small floating toys that glow, light-up noodles that participants can play with. The overhead lights will be off, except for the emergency lights, and the underwater lights will bee on. All staff are American Red Cross Certified to ensure safety.

Ages 2 and under are free and everyone must register at http://bit.ly/3sXq9S3.

