Plymouth Parks and Recreation will offer a Glow in the Dark Swim Night 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Wayzata East Middle School.
Staffed with certified lifeguards, this family-friendly event includes socially distanced activities both underwater and on the surface.
The event will include underwater glowing games, glow balls, small floating toys that glow, light-up noodles that participants can play with. The overhead lights will be off, except for the emergency lights, and the underwater lights will bee on. All staff are American Red Cross Certified to ensure safety.
Ages 2 and under are free and everyone must register at http://bit.ly/3sXq9S3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.