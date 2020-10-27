(SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Chrestomathy job coach Tiffany Kepney, left, Unidine Supervisor Carol Lukanen, dining aide and server Jill Nieman and Minnetonka Councilmember Kissy Coakley participate in an award presentation at The Glenn Minnetonka. Nieman recognized Unidine as an Outstanding Disability Employer chosen by the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation, MOHR.