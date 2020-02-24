Laurie Habermann and Ira Rabinowitz provide free dental care as part of the American Dental Association’s Give Kids a Smile program at Park Dental in St. Louis Park. Every February, Park Dental practices provide free oral health services to underserved children. This year, 12 doctors and team members saw over 15 children. Each child received a free cleaning and exam, x-rays and oral hygiene instructions. Additionally, Park Dental provided eight fillings, six dental sealants and 15 fluoride treatments. (Submitted photo)