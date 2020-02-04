Park Dental Ridgepark, 13059 Ridgedale Drive, Minnetonka is hosting a Give Kids a Smile event 1-4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, throughout the Twin Cities, including Park Dental in Minnetonka. This event features local dentists providing free dental care to underserved children within their community.
Patients seeking appointments should be age 18 and younger and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the practice at 952-545-8603.
The American Dental Association started the Give Kids a Smile program in 2003 as a way for dentists to join with others in the community to provide dental services to underserved children. The program initially began as a one-day event in February, but has since grown to local and national events year-round. Dentists and other team members volunteer their time and services to provide screenings, treatments and education to children throughout the United States.
Minnesota dentists have provided free care to more than 70,000 children and donated services valued at more than $19.5 million over the past 16 years to Give Kids a Smile.
