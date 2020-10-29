Eden Prairie recognized Sustainable Eden Prairie Award winners at the Oct. 20 city council meeting.
The award recognizes significant and innovative investments that contribute to the overall vitality and sustainability of the community. Student members of the Sustainability Commission, Anisha Singhatwadia and Ellianne Retzlaff, presented the awards.
Landscape category
Cheri Nehl was honored in the landscape category for her contributions to several sustainable landscape and water quality projects at her residence and citywide. At home, Nehl converted one-third of her grass to native plants, installed a rain barrel and planted two rain gardens. She also received a grant to implement a shoreland restoration project and removed more than 2,000 buckthorn plants. As part of the Mitchell Lake Association, Nehl helped obtain grants to implement nine shoreland restoration projects on Mitchell Lake. She is a Master Gardener who has taught summer classes for youth at Prairie View Elementary on native plantings and recycling.
The Preserve Association was also honored for recent projects. Through a partnership with the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District, the association used goats to remove buckthorn, installed native plantings and converted turf grass to low-maintenance prairie grass. This work improved the look for the neighborhood and provides examples of sustainable practices for the community.
Waste category
Girl Scout Troop 17913 was honored in the waste category for its school supply recycling/repurposing program. Three years ago, 10 members realized that school supplies left over at Eagle Heights Spanish Immersion School were going to the landfill. They worked with their principals, teachers and custodial staff to collect, sort and process unused crayons, markers, pencils and erasers. Troop members sharpened like-new crayons, pencils and markers, added erasers as needed and donated them to schools and local shelters.
They also sent old markers back to the manufacturer for recycling, repurposed unusable pencils into bird feeders and removed paper from broken crayons to create fire-starters for camping. The troop sold the fire starters and donated all proceeds to help other troops buy supplies for their Gold and Silver Award projects. Through these efforts, the troop diverted an estimated 300 pounds of school supplies from the landfill over the last three years.
The troop members have also participated in the city’s annual Park Clean-Up Day and adopted the Richard T. Anderson Conservation Area as their mission.
Once Upon a Child in Eden Prairie was also honored for its reuse and recycling program. So far this year, the local store has helped local families reuse or recycle 95,286 units of children’s clothing.
Water category
The Fairway Woods Condominium Association was honored in the water category for installing a rain garden and native landscaping on its property to stop erosion into Purgatory Creek. The rocks and deep roots of the native plants help water infiltrate into the ground instead of washing sediment into the creek.
