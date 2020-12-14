Girl Scout Troop 18018 earns Bronze Award

Girl Scout Troop 18018 earned the Bronze Award for its bat house construction project. Front row, left to right, are Layla Monahan, Stella Berenguer, Maia Nelson, Abby Edstrom, Charlotte Labadie and Lucia Ruhoff. Back row, left to right, are Marla Laninga, Sadie Langevin, Josie Mann and Ruby Broas. The picture was taken in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic and masking mandates.