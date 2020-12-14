Girl Scout Troop 18018 earns Bronze Award

Girl Scout Troop 18018, based at Minnewashta Elementary School in Excelsior, has earned a Bronze Award.
The Bronze Award can be earned by Junior Girl Scouts, who are fourth- and fifth-graders, the Silver Award can be earned by Girl Scouts in middle school and the Gold Award by high school Girl Scouts.
After conducting research, the scouts chose to construct cedar wood bat houses to earn their award. Members decided to purchase pre-cut bat house kits to assemble. The project was paid for with earnings from Girl Scout cookie sales, according to a release on the award.
All of the troop members used power tools, drills and hammers to assemble the houses. It was some of the member’s first time using power tools.
The troop had to complete five steps to earn the award, which included the criteria that girls work together on the project and teach the community about it.
The troop members presented their project at a Shorewood City Council meeting via Zoom and received approval to donate five bat houses to the city. The public works crews offered to help install the bat houses in several city parks to aid in mosquito control. The bat houses will be installed in the spring.
