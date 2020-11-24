Gianni’s Steakhouse in Wayzata will expand next door with a dedicated private event space called One Door West.
Located at 633 Lake St., One Door West by Gianni’s will provide a venue meant for a variety of events.
Overlooking Lake Minnetonka, the space includes a dedicated entrance, a private bar and exclusive patio. Guests can expect an elevated menu and wine list created by Gianni’s Chef Steve Vranian.
“Private dining has always been an important part of our business,” said Gianni’s owner Terri Huml Fox. “We’re thrilled to bring One Door West to Wayzata and look forward to welcoming the community into this beautiful space.”
In addition to adding private event space, Fox has invested in a new pergola on the patio. The pergola includes an operable roof providing year-round comfort to guests looking to dine alongside Lake Street and look out over Lake Minnetonka.
Fox also took time to perform a small remodel to Gianni’s Steakhouse, which has been serving the community for almost 25 years. The recent work includes new upholstery, paint, décor and lighting.
For more information on One Door West, visit onedoorwest.com or email info@onedoorwest.com.
