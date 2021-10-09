Learn about the important role of fungi for life on earth during a free online presentation focusing on basic mushroom identification along with a survey of some common edible and poisonous mushrooms of Minnesota. Presented by Ron Spinosa, past president of the Minnesota Mycological Society and current chair of its identification committee, the event will be Oct. 14; with a social time at 6:45 p.m. and presentation at 7 p.m. Offered by West Metro Chapter of Minnesota Master Naturalist Volunteers. Details and link available on West Metro Chapter website: https://westmetromasternaturalists.weebly.com/meetings.html
