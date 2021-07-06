Since the summer of 2012, Gethsemane Church in Hopkins has hosted 23 free community town hall forums focused on information and conversation about key issues of today. The only exception was the summer of 2020, due to COVID.
The founders are excited to resume the forums and announce this summer’s topics and speakers starting with “Not Your Model Minority: The Histories and Realities of Anti-Asian Racism” 7-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 21 in the Fireside Gallery at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 715 Minnetonka Mills Rd., Hopkins. All community members are invited to attend.
The Rev. Sarah Moat was one of the founders of the program and is “thrilled” to bring the forums back.
“People really look forward to them and it is a wonderful touch point with the community beyond our walls,” she said. “It is a reminder to us that our identity is not limited to who are membership is and we believe that it is our calling to learn, grow and think alongside of our neighbors – even when it makes us uncomfortable.”
They started the forums for an opportunity to come together as a community - larger portion from community than congregation - around important topics that people are hearing about often in the news but don’t have an opportunity to really learn about or to hear a first hand story about to help us understand, Moat explained.
Past conversations have been on human trafficking, opioids and parenting a transgender child. They’ve also hosted a panel of refugees so that they could share their stories, a local podcaster talking about engaging in conversations with people that you disagree with, and leaders in the school district talking about trends in education and how societal changes impact our kids.
“We try to pick topics that are current and thought-provoking,” she said.
The next program on the histories and realities of anti-Asian racism will be led by University of Minnesota students Haruka Yukioka and Saulkdi Yangh.
They will engage in candid conversion about societal and personal experiences of an Asian racism. They will examine historical and contemporary issues that Asian-Americans face, and ways that individuals can stand in solidarity and support marginalized communities.
Haruka Yukioka (they/them) has been involved in the Asian-American student union and is on the social justice committee of the Twin Cites Japanese American Citizens League.
Saulkdi Yangh (he/him) is an advocate for those who are displaced and works for transformative justice. He leads processing circles to engage in critical conversations about community organizing and care and healing from past traumas.
The next forum will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, “It Doesn’t Have to Be this Way: Honestly Addressing the Reality of Gun Violence.” The speaker will be from Protect MN, though the specific name is not available yet.
Compiled by Kristen Miller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.