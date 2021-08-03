Ten-year Hopkins resident and Planning & Zoning Commissioner Gerard Balan has announced he is running for Hopkins City Council. In his announcement, Balan noted that he is the son of Haitian immigrants who taught him the importance of using one’s gifts to improve society and help those who are less fortunate. He plans to implement a vision of affordability and equity in Hopkins while promoting the city as a destination.
“While I am grateful for everything the City Council has offered, I have heard concerns from neighbors,” Balan said. “Hopkins is a vibrant community that melds together different cultures, ethnicities and viewpoints – all with an unmistakable small-town feel. However, we are at a crossroads.”
Balan is concerned that as mortgages and rents rise, homes are becoming less affordable and out of reach particularly for young families, senior citizens on fixed income and residents of color. He also points out that Hopkins’ diversity is not reflected in current city leadership or on its boards and commissions. He believes a fresh set of eyes is needed to do the proper outreach to bring more voices to the table.
“For far too long Hopkins has been the Twin Cities’ best-kept secret – to our detriment. To grow our small businesses, we must as a community win the battle for foot traffic and stay top-of-mind as we compete with neighboring cities. I believe Hopkins’ greatest days are still ahead. With the right leadership and decision-making, it can remain a diverse place that welcomes everyone,” Balan said.
As a nurse practitioner certified in psychiatry, Balan is a mental health advocate. He has a Master’s degree in nursing from the MGH Institute of Health Professions and a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from Tufts University in Boston. He lives with his wife, Kathleen, and their two cats, Lila and Titus.
Balan’s history of community involvement includes the following:
• Chairperson of the Planning and Zoning Commission for two years
• Zoning Regulations Update Working Group
• Hopkins 2040 Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee
• Graduate of the Hopkins Academy
• Founding member of The Hopkins Coalition
• JCI Hopkins
