Community activist Angela Harrelson provides remarks at a podium in front of a banner with an image of George Floyd and the words “REMEMBER.” Next to Harrelson is Anabel De Juan-Gomez, emcee of the opening event. (Submitted photo)
From left to right, Anabel De Juan-Gomez, Jeanelle Austin, Vince Harrelson, Angela Harrelson, Heather Carroll, Jennifer Myster and Dr. Nima Desai stand in front of a banner with an image of George Floyd and the words “REMEMBER.” (Submitted photo)
Community activist Angela Harrelson provides remarks at a podium in front of a banner with an image of George Floyd and the words “REMEMBER.” Next to Harrelson is Anabel De Juan-Gomez, emcee of the opening event. (Submitted photo)
Art in the George Floyd Memorial Art Exhibit encourages individuals affected by trauma to rise together. (Submitted photo)
From left to right, Anabel De Juan-Gomez, Jeanelle Austin, Vince Harrelson, Angela Harrelson, Heather Carroll, Jennifer Myster and Dr. Nima Desai stand in front of a banner with an image of George Floyd and the words “REMEMBER.” (Submitted photo)
Art that arose at the site of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis is now on display at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park.
The hospital, located at 6500 Excelsior Blvd., is showing more than 100 pieces of art and objects left at East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South. The city of Minneapolis has installed a sign designating the intersection as George Perry Floyd Square.
The George Floyd Memorial Art Exhibit is also titled “I Am Not You. You Are Not Me. Healing Begins with Acceptance.” The artistic expressions will be on display through March 3.
The exhibit is sponsored by the George Floyd Global Memorial and Park Nicollet Foundation. Speakers for the Jan. 6 opening event included community activist Angela Harrelson, George Floyd’s aunt and a nurse at Regions Hospital; Jeanelle Austin, executive director and board member of George Floyd Global Memorial; Dr. Nima Desai, Methodist Hospital chief medical officer and patient experience inpatient medical director; and Jennifer Myster, Methodist Hospital president.
Floyd lived in St. Louis Park at the time of his death in 2020 after Derek Chauvin – then a Minneapolis police officer – knelt on his neck, eventually leading to a murder conviction against Chauvin.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.