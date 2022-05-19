A gardening swap is planned 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, at the Recreation Outdoor Center, 3700 Monterey Drive in St. Louis Park.

The free event is open to anyone. No items may be sold at this event; everything must be given and taken freely.

Acceptable items include garden and yard tools; planters; pots; house plants and annuals; seeds; gardening and plant books; and bird houses and feeders.

Items not accepted include chemicals of any kind, like fertilizers and pesticides; black plastic pots or multipacks; and broken items.

To reduce the spread of jumping worms, only house plants, seedlings and annuals are allowed. Perennials are not allowed.

For more information, visit stlouispark.org/services/garbage-recycling/waste-reduction and select “Upcoming events.”

Load comments