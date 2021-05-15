St. Louis Park will host a gardener’s swap 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 20, at the Recreation Outdoor Center, 3700 Monterey Drive in St. Louis Park.

This event is free and open to anyone. Participants can bring usable gardening tools, pots and yard décor to swap. They may also bring house plants, annuals (such as vegetable seedlings) and seeds for sharing. No perennials will be allowed at the event this year due to concerns about invasive plants and jumping worms. In addition, chemicals or broken items are not permitted at the swap.

Visit stlouispark.org/reuse for more information, including a detailed list of acceptable items. For questions, email recycling@stlouispark.org.

