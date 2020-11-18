The Eden Prairie Players are looking for ways to continue inspiring members of the community by creating theater opportunities in this time of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some goals to help the Eden Prairie Players are funding to explore and implement alternative COVID-safe productions, including a radio play and podcast; a permanent home for productions and storage space for props and costumes; expansion of programs to include children and teen workshops, a holiday production, outreach and more; a scholarship fund to help future actors; and a new lightboard.
To that end, the Friends of Eden Prairie Players, a support group established to ensure the future of community theater in Eden Prairie, is helping to raise funds.
The theater group has a full schedule of productions scheduled for 2021, starting with “The Curious Savage,” in March. In addition, the theater has chosen to support and address recent cultural and societal challenges by forming the I.D.E.A. (Inclusive, Diverse, Equitable, Accessible) Committee.
Info: edenprairieplayers.com; the Eden Prairie Players Facebook page; @EPPlayers on Twitter and edenprairieplayers on Instagram.
To contribute, visit givemn.org/story/Friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.