The sixth annual STEP in Steel Toe event is 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Steel Toe Brewing, 4848 W. 35th St., St Louis Park.
The fundraising event will support STEP’s homelessness prevention efforts. Attendees will have a chance to connect with neighbors, hear a brief update of STEP milestones and news and receive a pint of Steel Toe beer. Additional beer will be available for purchase. The Emconada Food Truck will be on site for food purchases.
Tickets can be purchased at the event for $25.
Info: stepslp.org
