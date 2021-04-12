Members of the Plymouth Crime & Fire Prevention Fund, Plymouth Lions Club and owners and staff from the Luce Line Brewery celebrated the success of the March 23 “Luce Line for K-9” fundraising event. The Ellison Charitable Gift Fund offered to match money raised during the event. More than 300 people and their furry companions stopped by the brewery to share their love for dogs and support a great cause, said Jackie Hogshire, fund president. “Everyone had a great time and together we raised more than $8,800 to help purchase a new K-9 for the Plymouth Police Department.”
Jim Bremer, immediate past president of the Lions Club, said “When it comes to our police department and the PC&FPF, we’re their number one fans. We’ve collaborated with them for more than seventeen years.”
At the fundraiser, Bremer presented the fund with a check for $5,000.
Tim Naumann, CEO of Luce Line Brewing, said “the outpouring of support could be felt throughout the event. Our goal when we opened our doors last year, was to be a place where families and friends can gather together to share a drink, a laugh, and hopefully a good story or two. We wanted to become part of the fabric of the Plymouth community. This event made us feel like we’ve arrived.”
The fund continues to accept tax-deductible donations for the K-9 Program at GIVEMN.org or by check to the PC&FPF, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., Plymouth, MN 55447.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.