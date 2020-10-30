The Wings of the North Air Museum at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie accepted a full-scale replica of the Wright Flyer for display on Saturday, Oct. 17.
The original Flyer was flown four times by Orville and Wilbur Wright on Dec. 17, 1903, near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, becoming the first powered heavier-than-air craft to achieve sustained controllable flight with a pilot on board. The original is on display in the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.
The replica aircraft was commissioned by the state to celebrate the centennial of the first flight in 2003. It was built by Flight Expo Inc., a volunteer nonprofit group in Princeton, which has loaned the aircraft for display to the public. The craft is housed in the museum’s indoor viewing area, along with a replica of Minnesota native Charles Lindbergh’s Spirit of St. Louis, which was previously on display in the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
Also available for viewing are five airworthy World War II aircraft plus many other aviation items, artifacts, and artwork from all eras.
The museum is open to the public 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Private tours and media visits are available at other times by prior arrangement.
Info: wotn/museum
(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
A full-scale replica of the Wright Flyer is now on display at the Wings of the North Air Museum in Eden Prairie.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.