The Front Line Foundation announced that it has granted a death benefit to the family of Hopkins firefighter James “Jimmy” Scanlon, 38, who was killed on duty responding to a fire call on Nov. 3, dying of cardiac arrest. Scanlon was a 14-year veteran of the department and had served as the department’s assistant chief since 2019. Scanlon also served as dispatch supervisor and radio communications technician for the Bloomington Police Department since 2017.

This death benefit to Scanlon’s family brings the total amount the foundation has paid out to families since its beginnings in 2018 to $328,000.

