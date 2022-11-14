The Front Line Foundation announced that it has granted a death benefit to the family of Hopkins firefighter James “Jimmy” Scanlon, 38, who was killed on duty responding to a fire call on Nov. 3, dying of cardiac arrest. Scanlon was a 14-year veteran of the department and had served as the department’s assistant chief since 2019. Scanlon also served as dispatch supervisor and radio communications technician for the Bloomington Police Department since 2017.
This death benefit to Scanlon’s family brings the total amount the foundation has paid out to families since its beginnings in 2018 to $328,000.
“Assistant Chief Scanlon was a man who started service to his community at the young age of 16 and continued to serve throughout his life,” said Suzanne Holt, TFLF President and CEO. “We are honored to be able to support the family of this first responder after he tragically passed away while protecting his community.”
Scanlon leaves behind his partner and four children. He was a graduate of Hopkins High School and helped the city with various IT projects since he was 16.
Founded in late 2018, The Front Line Foundation was formed to support law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs and members of the National Guard across Minnesota, to grant financial support to families of first responders who have died in the line of duty. The Foundation’s mission is to bridge the gap between the death and benefits being paid, which can help families with ongoing expenses. The Foundation also provides support in the purchase of tactical equipment for first responders which is not included in department budgets.
“When families of a first responder are in grief, the last thing they need to worry about is money,” Holt said. “We are very grateful to our sponsors and donors who give us the ability to support these wonderful families who are experiencing a great loss.”
