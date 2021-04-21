“Treats by the Trail,” an outdoor event by Friends of Bass Lake, is planned 1-3 p.m. Saturday April 24, on the George Haun Trail on the northeast corner of Bass Lake Preserve in St. Louis Park.
The rain date will be the same time period Sunday, April 25.
Beverages and sweet treats will be available to participants, who can learn about the emerald ash borer, the interactive natural community of plants and insects, and Friends of Bass Lake.
Masks are required.
For more information, contact Susan Sackrison at 612-391-9708 or susansackrison@gmail.com.
