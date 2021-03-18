Hopkins Public Schools logo

Hopkins Schools has surveyed in-person families about returning to a five-day in-person model. Of those who participated, over 80% strongly supported returning to a full week model. Elementary schools will return to the five-day in-person model starting April 9. Students enrolled in the Distance Learning Royal Academy will continue in that model.

Returning to a five-day week increases contact days by 25%. Quarantines are still possible but planning for a post-spring break return will set the schools up for long-term success, according to a letter sent to K-6 families.

Staff members have learned about leveraging outdoor learning spaces and will take advantage of the spaces in the spring. These are mitigation strategies to avoid potential two-week disruptions caused by quarantines. Starting April 9 gives staff members time to build immunity after their second COVID-19 vaccination doses.

The district is working to accelerate Vision 2031 during the pandemic. When elementary schools return to a five-day in-person model, staff members will begin to lab concepts to prepare for the 2021-22 school year. Many staff members are a part of district spring task forces and hope to implement ideas generated from the committees this spring.

