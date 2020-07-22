Burnet Fine Art & Advisory will open “Fresh: A Summer Selection,” a showcase of works from artists Ellsworth Kelly, Rico Gatson, Carmen Herrera, Anish Kapoor, Willie Cole, Hans Hoffman, Teo Nguyen, Daniel Gordon, Sunday B. Morning/Andy Warhol, R. J. Kern, Jeremy Dickinson, Mike Marks, Tori Gagne, Joshua Huyser and more.
“Fresh: A Summer Selection” will open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 25, and will run through Aug. 29 at 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and by appointment.
As part of the Burnet’s COVID-19 preparedness plan, the gallery is limiting the number of visitors and increasing cleaning measures. Hand sanitizer will be available for visitors and the gallery is asking visitors to wear masks and do their best to keep a distance of 6 feet from staff and fellow visitors.
Artwork can also be purchased via phone or email correspondence. Curbside pickup and delivery are also available.
For more info, visit burnetart.com.
