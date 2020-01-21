Three Rivers Park District received the Tommy Johnson Award from the Minnesota Recreation and Park Association for Three Rivers’ partnership with Park Brook Elementary School in Brooklyn Park to design the new play area at French Regional Park in Plymouth, which opened in August 2018.
During the course of two years, 22 students and three faculty from Park Brook Elementary partnered with the Three Rivers French Play Area project team to participate in seven workshops at French Regional Park. They provided insight to the design of the new play area along with decision making and feedback throughout the project. Staff members representing a variety of careers shared their stories about a typical day in their field, the education and experience leading to their position, and what challenges and opportunities their position involves.
The award was presented Jan. 10.
Each year, a committee selects one winner to receive the award, which is the highest honor the organization gives to projects or initiatives. The committee selects the project or initiative it believes best exemplifies the characteristics and values that Tommy Johnson was known for: innovation and creativity in shaping future trends, philosophical change, sharing of resources, and new concepts.
