Heart Safe Plymouth has announced additional free CPR/AED training dates with limited capacity under COVID-19 guidelines. Training sessions are on the second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., adjacent to City Hall.
Upcoming trainings include 7-8:15 p.m. Wednesdays, March 17, April 21 and May 19, and 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays, March 20, April 24 and May 22.
The one-hour training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning how to help save lives. Participants learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an automated external defibrillator.
The course is free, but registration is required. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Per guidelines, class sizes are limited to 15 participants and face coverings are required. Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing (stay 6 feet apart). Hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and soap are available to participants at each training session. Heart Safe Plymouth asks participants to screen themselves for symptoms.
Heart Safe Plymouth training courses are available through a partnership between the Plymouth Public Safety Department and Rotary Club of Plymouth. More than 6,385 participants have been trained.
To schedule a free training session for a group or business, call CPR/AED Instructor Norm Okerstrom at 763-238-8443 or email heartsafeplymouth@gmail.com. For more information about the Rotary Club of Plymouth, visit rotaryplymouth.org.
