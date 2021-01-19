Heart Safe Plymouth has announced additional free CPR/AED training dates with limited capacity under COVID-19 guidelines. Training sessions are on the second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd., adjacent to City Hall.
Upcoming trainings include 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20; 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24; and 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.
The one-hour training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning how to help save lives. Participants learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an automated external defibrillator.
The course is free, but registration is required. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Per Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, class sizes are limited to 15 participants and face coverings are required. Participants are encouraged to practice social distancing. Hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and soap are available to participants at each training session.
Heart Safe Plymouth asks participants to screen themselves for symptoms. Registrants experiencing symptoms – fever, chills, shortness of breath, new cough, new sore throat, new muscle aches, new headaches, or new loss of smell or taste – are asked to cancel their registration and stay home.
Additionally, those who have had close contact (within 6 feet for 15 or more minutes) with someone infected with COVID-19, or who have traveled to or lived in an area reporting large numbers of COVID-19 cases, should cancel their registration and stay home.
To schedule a free training session for a group or business, call CPR/AED Instructor Norm Okerstrom at 763-238-8443 or email heartsafeplymouth@gmail.com.
