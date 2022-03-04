The St. Louis Park Police Department is providing free gun lock devices at the front counter of the police station, 3015 Raleigh Ave. S.

Gun locks may be picked up 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

For more information, contact St. Louis Park Police Department community outreach officers at 952-924-2661 or slppdoutreach@stlouispark.org.

