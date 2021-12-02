Last week, Eden Prairie Police Chief Matt Sackett administered the oath of office to three of the department’s four newest officers: Ben Nelson, Brett Townsend and Noah Stave.
New officer Scott Gordhamer was sworn in at a separate ceremony later in the week.
Officer Nelson grew up in Loretto and attended Orono High School. After high school, he moved to North Dakota to pursue a degree at the University of Mary and to enlist in the Air Force Security Forces, the military police branch of the Air Force. While in college, he actively served as a staff sergeant, deployed overseas, and completed an associate’s degree in criminal justice.
Officer Nelson continues to serve in the Air National Guard and also worked as an Eden Prairie Community Service Officer prior to being hired as a sworn police officer.
Townsend is originally from Santa Barbara, California. After high school he enlisted in the Navy, where he trained to be a gunner’s mate for Riverine Squadron Two. Following his military service, Townsend earned his Law Enforcement degree from Rasmussen University. He worked as an Eden Prairie Community Service Officer for a18 months prior to being hired as an officer.
Gordhamer grew up in St. Anthony Village and recently graduated from North Hennepin Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Law Enforcement. Before being hired as an officer, Gordhamer served as a community service officer for the Eden Prairie Police Department and also worked as a bartender and in construction.
Officer Stave grew up in Shakopee and attended St. John’s University, where he earned a bachelor of arts in political science. He attended Alexandria Technical and Community College and earned a degree in law enforcement.
Throughout college and until being hired with Eden Prairie Police Department, Officer Stave worked as a firefighter, fire captain, EMT, security officer and security supervisor.
The new officers will spend the next three to four months in the department’s Field Training Program before patrolling by themselves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.